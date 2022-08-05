The Devil In Me Wants You To Book A Room

The hype is starting to build for the release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. The next instalment in the ongoing horror anthology series is due to release this Autumn, which is only just around the corner. Ahead of the terror-filled narrative adventure to come, Supermassive Games is doing a great job at drip-feeding the teasers while we wait.

It was around this time last month that we were treated to a story trailer and a release date window. Now, the game has shared the latest in a string of recent teaser tweets giving eager players a glimpse into some of the ghastly settings that they can expect to find themselves in during the events of the game.

With Victorian charm and antique furnishings, this cosy room features a comfortable bed that you will never want to leave again… #TheDevilinMe pic.twitter.com/Iqc4HGSjJT — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) August 5, 2022

Victorian decor and old-world fear factor aside, there’s no doubt that fans of The Dark Pictures Anthology games will be getting excited by the sneak previews. Supermassive Games will also be heading to Gamescom in a couple of weeks to present The Devil In Me as part of the event’s showcase. It may be that we’ll find out some official news on the game’s release date, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Until then, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming narrative horror story.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me will be the final chapter in the current series of The Dark Pictures Anthology. It’s inspired by the real-life story of serial killer H.H. Holmes and his notorious ‘Murder Castle.’ The cast includes Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, who stars as the character Kate Wilder. The game is available for pre-order now and doing so will unlock ‘The Curator’s Cut’, in which players can play through different and previously unattainable scenes with different characters.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me will launch at some point in the Autumn and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. We’ll be keeping an eye on all things The Devil In Me when Supermassive Games head to Gamescom on August 24.

Source