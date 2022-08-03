Meet Your Maker Announced by Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive, the developers behind the popular asymmetrical horror game Dead By Daylight have announced their latest title Meet Your Maker.

The core gameplay loop of Meet Your Maker involves players crafting and building their own base. These bases can then be raided by other players, making it some kind of trap-filled FPS Mario Maker kind of game.

You can check out the overview trailer for the game below.

Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players for players. User-generated content is the driving force of the experience. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious maze-like outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical, fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations. In Meet Your Maker, you’ll take on the role of the Custodian, servant to the Chimera: a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth. The key to the Chimera’s evolution also happens to be the planet’s most coveted remaining resource: pure genetic material. It’ll be up to you to get your hands on as much of it as you can. Create to destroy, using a deep toolbox of highly-customizable blocks, traps, and guards. Construct and fortify deadly Outposts designed to extract and protect GenMat, while luring in, outwitting, killing any trespassing player who dares to enter. You’ll also need to infiltrate and outsmart other players’ Outposts to gather more. Get in, grab the GenMat, and make it out alive. Will you adapt, upgrade, and evolve… or die trying? Official Site

Meet Your Maker is set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

