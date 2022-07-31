Tony Hawk Crashes Party – Rocks Out To THPS Musical Classics

We’ve all either hosted or attended one of those off-the-wall parties where it just seems that anything could happen. One of such parties happened this weekend at a video game gig in East London. A video game tribute band, The 900, dedicating themselves to tracks made iconic in the gaming world by the early Tony Hawk Pro Skater titles was performing at East London’s Signature Brew to their crowd when, seemingly unbeknownst to everyone, the man himself, Tony Hawk, crashed the stage. The skating superstar joined the band for two different songs which have of course been immortalised by fans recording the surprise appearance

Hawk can be heard saying, “Thank you for having such reverence for [the songs in our games]…It’s really been my biggest honour to have these games carry on for so long and, hey, we’re keeping it going right? I had to join the party!”

The 900, still clearly thrown themselves by Tony Hawk’s surprise cameo tweeted out their enthusiasm saying “WE LEGIT PLAYED 2 SONGS WITH @tonyhawk WTAF,”, while the venue, Signature Blue tweeted, “Not gonna lie, when we booked a @tonyhawk soundtrack cover band, we didn’t expect actual Tony Hawk to show up in London and cover @goldfingermusic with them. Sorry, what just happened??”

Looking older all the time, feeling younger in my mind… https://t.co/Xocf0TPLp1 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 30, 2022

All of this is amongst a stage where Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 has been announced to come to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier, while the developer Vicarious Visions were absorbed into Blizzard to continue to support their endeavours into the future, while Tony himself confirmed that at one point a remake of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 was in gestation, and then shopped to other developers before ultimately failing to find a home and being abandoned. While the future of the game franchise may remain in limbo, it’s great to see Tony Hawk himself doing his bit to continue to help spread the good word.

