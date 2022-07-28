Xbox Games With Gold Free Titles For the Month of August Announced

Microsoft has taken to its blog today to announce the free games for the month of August 2022 for Gold members. This batch, similar to the ones in the past will include 4 games in total, two from Xbox One and two from Xbox 360.

The titles will include — Calico, ScourgeBarrier, Saints Row 2, and Monaco. Microsoft’s Games With Gold members will have access to this batch of titles for the entirety of August, and once downloaded, it will be added to their library for as long as their members of the monthly subscription. This month’s set of games is pretty good as we got a classic game in Saints Row 2, as well as a totally new charming game in the form of Calico.

Check out the new batch of free games in detail down below:

Calico

You’ll need to channel the right cat-titude in the totally charming and fuzzy sim game Calico. It’s up to you to rebuild the town’s run-down cat cafe. Create your character, choose fun clothes to wear, whimsically decorate your place for cats and human visitors, and of course fill it up with the adorable animals. With magical potions, you might even be able to ride your giant cat to work. This game is low stress, creative, and simply paw-some.

ScourgeBringer

Slash your way through a post-apocalyptic world as Kyhra, the deadliest warrior of your clan. Explore the fast-paced roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer. Attack your enemies and bosses that guard the secrets of the Scourge. The ever-changing dungeon holds mysteries and mementos of past explorers that can help you move forward and, perhaps, redeem all of humanity.

Saint’s Row 2

A lot has changed in five years. You awaken from a coma to learn the 3rd Street Saints have been disbanded and their territory has been taken over by syndicates with corrupt corporation backing. Rebuild the Saints and take back your territory in an open world adventure that mixes humor and violence, and demands you earn respect by any means necessary.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Who can pull off the heist of a lifetime? Assemble a crack team of thieves and get to work. Choose from one of eight highly skilled and highly colorful characters each with their unique set of skills like the Pickpocket, the Locksmith, the Cleaner, and more. Play solo or with three other morally dubious friends as you sneak through nightclubs and yachts. Each stage is told from a different perspective in this award-winning game.

If you’re not an Xbox user, Sony has recently released their free games of the month for PS Plus members as well. Both lists of games have some great titles on them, but if you happened to miss out on PlayStations free games, you can check out the full article detailing this month’s selection right here!

Microsoft’s Xbox Games With Gold titles will go live on August 1st, how do you feel about this month’s selection? Let us know in the comments below!

