Kevin Smith States The “Highlight” For Him At Marvel’s Hall H Mega Event

Let’s be honest with ourselves, many of us are still reeling from what Marvel did at San Diego Comic-Con last Saturday. In the course of a few hours, they blew the minds of fans everywhere with their layout of their Disney+ shows, upcoming movies, outlining Phase 5 in full, and so on. There were so many things to talk about that many are still trying to determine what their favorite thing was. Unless you’re Kevin Smith that is.

Because on his latest podcast, he went and revealed what he liked the most…Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3:

“The Guardians trailer hands down the absolute highlight of Comic-Con for me, and I say that as a guy who showed the first five minutes of his movie and it was insanely warmly received and and welcomed,” Smith revealed. “It’s scored to the Flaming Lips song ‘Do You Realize’ which is a pretty emotional affair to begin with since we know that this is the third and final outing for the Guardians there’s already emotion there packed in. James Gunn’s visuals continue to grow and stun not like they needed to grow but like he’s doing sh-t here he’s not done before, beautiful things that match that music so well there’s a sense of finality to it all.”

He highlighted what we saw with characters like Rocket Raccoon and Gamora and their roles in the final film in the “Guardians era” and noted how emotional everything made him and others feel.

If you’re curious why you haven’t been able to see the footage, it’s because James Gunn didn’t want it released online due to how it needed to be finished in full. We do know other things about the movie, including the High Evolutionary being in the film, and if Kevin Smith is excited for this, so should you.

Source: FatMan Beyond Podcast