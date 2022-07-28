Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, what platforms will Gotham Knights be on?

What platforms will Gotham Knights be on?

Gotham Knights will only be available on next-gen consoles and PC. Originally, the game was announced for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside the new consoles, but those plans were canceled after the original unveiling of the game. WB Games Montréal stated at the time that this was to ensure the best gameplay experience for fans. Something they wouldn’t be able to do if trying to support the nearly decade-old consoles. As such, Gotham Knights will only be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S consoles, and PC.

