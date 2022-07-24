My Hero Academia Gets New Visual For Season 6

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 6 New Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/TpJJnomYQ6 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 24, 2022

There comes a point in the story where you know that things are about to hit the fan in the overall sense. You’ve had all the arcs where characters have “built up” and “learned certain things” and what not, and then, it’s time to throw down. In the case of My Hero Academia, Season 6, which will be arriving in October, is likely going to be that for this show. Because after 5 seasons of powering up characters like Deku, Bakugo and Shoto, as well as building up the threat of Shigaraki and his army, the time has come at last to clash.

Sure enough, a new key visual for My Hero Academia has arrived, and in it, we see both Pro-Heroes and Class 1-A getting ready to strike at the Paranormal Liberation Front. Do recall that at the end of Season 5, Endeavor learned the message that Hawks tried to send him, and then a massive gathering of Pro-Heroes and students came together to do a strike on the villains after learning where they are.

Now, if this was a typical story, you’d usually hear us say that the villains will be “caught unaware” and as a result totally lose in the fight to come…but this isn’t a typical story.

In fact, when this story happened in the manga, fans were stunned at what was to transpire. We won’t spoil it, but we will say that if you’re a fan, you’re going to be rocked by how brutal, how intense, and how long-lasting the consequences of this arc will be. There will be casualties, and not exactly from the ones you’d expect.

As for when Season 6 will arrive exactly, the post notes that it’ll happen on October 1st. Though that will just be the Japanese version that will be simulcast, the English Dub will come later.

Source: Twitter