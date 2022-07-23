The Rock Says Henry Cavill Is “The Superman Of Our Generation”

There’s been a LOT of talk as of late about Henry Cavill. Mainly because there were rumors flying that he was going to be at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his return to the role of Superman, and possible tease something like Man of Steel 2 happening. However, the DC Comics movie panel came and went, and there was no Cavill, no Superman…no nothing of the man of steel. This obviously left many fans sad and disappointed. But they can take heart in one thing…one of the biggest and baddest men around believes in Cavill as Superman.

That man would be none other than The Rock. As he was at San Diego Comic-Con today to plug the upcoming Black Adam film, a film in which Superman is rumored to make a cameo in to setup a sequel. But when asked by ComicBook.com about that potential cameo…this is what The Rock had to say:

“I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman,” the actor says. “He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia who’s his sister, has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time.”

So there you go, The Rock is in Cavill’s corner, and given the push for Black Adam to help “change the DC Universe forever”, this might be the hope that fans can hold onto so that we get not only a Superman Vs Black Adam confrontation, but maybe a Man of Steel 2 film, or even just having Cavill back in the DCEU at all.

