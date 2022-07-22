Marvel Zombies Series Arriving In 2024

MARVEL ZOMBIES will release in 2024.



It is officially rated TV-MA. #SDCC #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/KOYaQA01w1 — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 22, 2022

There are many different kinds of comics stories that people would’ve loved to come see in live-action. But, for one reason or another (usually time and budget), they won’t get to see it. For Marvel, easily one of the stories that people would’ve LOVED to come and see in the official MCU was that of Marvel Zombies. This legendary (and horrifying) series was just what it sounded like. A tale of what would happen if a zombie infection led to the end of the Marvel Comics Universe as we know it. It got sequels, spinoffs, and was even an episode of Marvel’s What If…? during season 1.

But…why stop there? In fact, they did not, as Marvel Zombies is now getting its own show, and it’s going to be coming out in 2024…with an M-Rating. Why is this important? Because it’s a zombie show! And while Marvel is absolutely known for “PG-Rating Things To Appeal To Everyone” even they know that sometimes…you just have to get down and dirty with things.

At San Diego Comic-Con, they not only teased that the show will be “full of gore at points” to satisfy those who want a hardcore zombie show, but they enforced that a LOT of the MCU is going to be in this series. Even dropping the following image and “roster” to highlight whom you’ll see:

Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and Jimmy Woo will all appear in MARVEL ZOMBIES.#SDCC #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/SNpyZqBXCd — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) July 22, 2022

Granted, there are still a lot of things we don’t know as of yet, including whether the series will be a one-off or continue on as the MCU grows and the “zombies loom”. But what this does show is the willingness for the MCU to truly reach into its darker realms in order to deliver stories for ALL fans, and not just the ones that’ll watch “whatever they put in front of them”.

Source: Twitter