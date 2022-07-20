Is Henry Cavill Going to Announce Superman Return At SDCC?

If we’re going to talk about the DCEU, we have to start off with a certain someone. No, not Zack Snyder, though he is a key part of the early DCEU obviously, but rather, Henry Cavill. Because when the DCEU started, there was a question about “who to start with”? You’d think it would be Batman, but the Dark Knight Trilogy had just ended and Warner Bros (in a rare moment of wisdom…) decided that it was too soon for a new Batman, but not a new Superman, thus Cavill was cast as the Man of Steel.

His movie did well at the box office and led the way for the DCEU for some time. But…when everything started to fall apart after Justice League…Superman wasn’t around anymore. Even having WB state that they were ‘considering other options’ for the character despite Henry Cavill himself saying he’d play Superman any time they asked. Now, technically, the character did show up in movies like Shazam and the Peacemaker finale…but it wasn’t Cavill who played him then, it was doubles and his face was never shown.

This brings us to the upcoming SDCC, which is arguably going to be the most important one for DC Comics in years. Because aside from promoting upcoming movies like Black Adam, Cavill is rumored to be coming to announce something Superman-related.

Now, given all that is going on with the DCEU, few are hesitant to truly believe that we’re getting a new Superman movie starring Cavill. Some actually think he’ll be announcing that he’ll appear in the Black Adam movie (which has long been rumored) in some capacity.

But…if we can have hope…there are all sorts of rumors about a new Superman movie, and WBD was reported as saying that “they need a Superman movie ASAP”. Cavill is available, so why not?

Source: Deadline