Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, will Fort Solis be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Fort Solis be on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s unknown at this time if Fort Solis will be on Xbox Game Pass or even if the game will be on Xbox consoles. Fallen Leaf Studio has not announced any plans for the game on consoles at this time. Therefore it’s impossible to say if the game will be on Xbox Game Pass until more is revealed.