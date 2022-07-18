CDPR Hosting Witcher 3 Anniversary Livestream

CD Projekt RED has been marking its 20th anniversary this month with a range of events and a special celebration website. Now, to mark the occasion further, the developer and publisher will be hosting a special live stream of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Wednesday, July 20.

The stream will take place on CD Projekt RED’s official Twitch channel at 8 AM PT/ 10 AM ET/ 4 PM CEST/3 PM BST and will serve as the third in a series of special playthroughs that have been taking place to mark The Witcher series of games. The first stream took place at the beginning of July and took fans all the way back to Vizima, where players first met Geralt of Rivia in the original The Witcher adventure. Following on from that, the team at CDPR took fans on a journey to Flotsam in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. The final stream is coming up this week, and with CDPR focusing on perhaps the best-loved game in the series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Also joining the live stream event will be CD Projekt RED’s Campaign Director, Philipp Weber.

Of course, the fact that this is a special anniversary occasion has left some fans speculating as to whether or not we’ll get to see some next-gen gameplay in the upcoming Witcher 3 stream. Previously, CD Projekt RED had confirmed that the next-gen upgrade version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be released at the end of this year. More specifically, the studio tweeted that “the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.”

However, it could be that we are given a sneak preview of the new, remastered gameplay during Wednesday’s live stream. You just never know. We’ll be keeping one eye on the upcoming stream just in case. Who knows what new information might come up? We may even get to hear a bit more about the progress of The Witcher 4 project, but we’ll have to tune in to find out for sure.

