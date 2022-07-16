Primal Season 2 Shows Opening Scene In New Preview!

Primal Season 2 is going to arrive later this month on Adult Swim, and fans couldn’t be more excited for it. Mainly because the show is such a departure from all we’ve seen before via its use of visuals over voices. The show stars a caveman in prehistoric times teaming up with a dinosaur in order to survive all that this world can throw at them, and it’s already thrown a lot. Spear and Fang have fought other dinosaurs, be a part of a supernatural gladiator fight, went to war with Wolly Mammoths, and at the end of the season…they met another person.

Her name was Mira, and she a more advanced human than Spear in terms of language, technology, and more. A friendship was being built between the three when she was taken prisoner by an unknown group and taken out to see.

The clip above is the opening to Primal Season 2, and it shows the immediate aftermath of Mira’s kidnapping via Spear trying to go after her. And as the synopsis below notes, while he failed this time, he and Fang aren’t going to stop:

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows the tale of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the second season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality.”

Indeed, the trailer for season showcases Spear going up against Vikings, cultists, and potential actual demons! The creator of the show actually restarted all production on this season at one point because he wanted to push things even farther than they’ve done before.

So stay tuned, because this upcoming season is likely going to be something you’ve never seen before.

Source: YouTube