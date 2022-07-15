Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New Japanese Website?

We’re now into the back half of the gaming year, and while the first half had some of the best titles to release in a while, the back half is no slouch, especially on the Nintendo side of things. We say that because there are multiple big-name titles in both 1st and 3rd party that are coming out in the month of July, will be overloaded in October, and then in November, we have the much anticipated release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The games are meant to be the true “next step” for the franchise as a whole, and fans couldn’t be more excited for what the open world will be like that the game is teasing, and naturally, they want to see even more of the game via a new trailer. While we don’t have confirmation of when the next trailer will be (as we’re still waiting on a true Nintendo Direct…), there might be hope on the horizon.

We say that because in Japan, a new domain for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was made, and while the website isn’t “up” yet, it does hint to what it might be about. Mainly because it mentions a “campaign” as well as it starting out with “Pokemon Center”, which as you might know, Japan actually has in real life.

If there was a new trailer incoming, the key things that people would want from it are more reveals of Gen 9 Pokemon, some more information about the campaign/story (which the website might be connected to), the “enemy team” that we’ll be facing, and so on.

There’s no doubt that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are going to slow burn this due to how they’re trying to keep some surprises for later, but, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a little more information before then, right?

Source: New Pokemon Website