Try These Games On Xbox Free Play Days This Weekend

If you’re looking for something new to try out over the weekend then there are three new games coming to Xbox Free Play Days. Available from July 14 to July 17 are MLB The Show 22, For The King and Tropico 6.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play these three titles throughout the weekend, during which time the games will also be on sale at discounted rates for players who want to continue their gameplay after the Free Play Days event is finished.

MLB The Show 22 brings the love of baseball to consoles and PC. Players can build and customise their own dream team to take on the baseball league for the full March to October season. A baseball sim with a lot of character and customisation options, this is a game for weekend ballplayers to get stuck into, especially if it’s raining out in the real world.

In For The King, players will be able to jump into some turn-based RPG action either by themselves or with a party of fellow adventurers. With the king assassinated and the fate of the realm in your hands, there’s some major questing to be done in this tabletop-inspired game with engaging roguelike elements.

Tropico 6 is a tycoon game that spares no expense in making sure the smallest details are covered. Play as El Presidente, ruler of a tropical island nation, as you design and build your very own virtual civilisation. Journey through four different historical eras with your very own republic and ensure the survival of your people. Or don’t, it’s up to you.

These games will be available as part of Xbox Free Play Days from July 14 to July 17 for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Source