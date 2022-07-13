Evil Dead: The Game Gets Free Army Of Darkness DLC

Fans of Evil Dead: The Game will be excited with the latest update for the game. Launching today on all playable platforms, the Army of Darkness DLC is a major content update that will introduce a number of new weapons, maps and other features into the zombie-killing action.

Based on the “Army of Darkness” film from the Evil Dead universe, the new update is free to all players and will take fans back to the middle ages. Not only will players be heading back in time, but they’ll also be getting the chance to explore several notable locations, such as the iconic Castle Kandar and the Arthurian Outpost, to name a few. Check out the trailer for the new Army of Darkness update right here to get a feel for the action.

Two new weapons will be added to the game as part of the Army of Darkness content. First up, players will be able to get all medieval on some Deadites with the Mace. For those who aren’t fans of close-up combat though, there’s the new Explosive Crossbow to get to grips with, meaning you can light up those zombies from a safe distance. The game will also be getting two new premium cosmetic items as well as an optional Medieval Bundle, which will be available to purchase in-game. These will unlock two new outfits for Ash Williams, with the bundle also containing new outfits for Henry the Red and Lord Arthur.

Perhaps most interestingly though is the addition of a new free exploration mode for the game. Free roam will be enabled across all of the new locations, meaning that if players want to risk going it alone to explore the old world delights of Castle Kandar then they’ll be able to do just that.

The Army of Darkness update for Evil Dead: The Game is available now for players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

