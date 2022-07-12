Marauders Closed Beta Starts Next Week

Marauders is an upcoming “PvPvE” looter shooter where players will compete against other players on a server to cash in items they scavenge. A closed beta for the game is set to begin on July 20.

Players in Marauders will fight in space and on the ground for loot and resources to turn in for credits, while others have compared the game to Escape From Tarkov it honestly sounds like a combination of Sea of Thieves and Rust. Players will be placed on a map and have objectives they can explore and complete for loot, but other players could be lurking nearby to steal the prize, eager to fight with gun or ship.

Marauders is a tactical first-person multiplayer shooter set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to its breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. As space mercenaries known as ‘Marauders’, players will gear up and pilot their ships through hostile galactic reaches to salvage anything they can and survive by any means necessary. Throughout each match, players will be able to upgrade their gear on-the-fly as they uncover troves of loot from daring raids on hulking frigates and embark on tense touchdowns on moving asteroids. They’ll also have to keep a close watch for others looking to do the same and end their expedition with a bullet. Gritty diesel-punk world: Discover a brutal dystopia where The Great War never ended and survival is in looting and exploring among the stars Raid, loot, escape: Plunder a sci-fi battleground and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit Tactical first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship’s armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources; or take someone else’s by force Steam

The upcoming Closed Beta will run from July 20-25 and will be open to all users who have pre-ordered the game through the official site.

