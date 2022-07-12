Apex Legends Mobile Drops Distortion Gameplay Trailer

Respawn Entertainment has pressed play on its new content for Apex Legends Mobile. The hit mobile version of the popular hero shooter kicks off its Season 2 content today and things are about to get loud. Distortion is the name of the new season and it looks set to bring lots of noise-packed action to the scene.

To mark the release of Distortion, Apex Legends Mobile has shared a new trailer giving players and those who may not have jumped into the free-to-play mobile action yet a taste of the new vibe. Check the trailer out here to see for yourself.

There’s a cyberpunk-inspired, futuristic feel to Season 2 of the game, which is also introducing new Legend Rhapsody into the fray. A DJ with a cute and combat-ready robot companion named Rowdy, Rhapsody will be the latest new Legend to join the game after Fade and Loba, who jumped into the action at launch and during the Cold Snap Season 1 content.

Rhapsody has some interesting abilities, including the Gifted Ear passive ability, which allows her to pick up and visualize sounds from an extended range. Her tactical ability is the Hype Anthem, which will allow her to speed up nearby squadmates and recharge shields by playing a powerful track. Finally, Rhapsody makes use of her cute little robot friend with her ultimate ability, Rowdy’s Rave. He’ll project a wall of flashing lights that blocks incoming sight and scans when deployed.

Season 2: Distortion will also bring in a brand new battle pass alongside two new maps; King’s Canyon and Pythas Block 0, which is a new a TDM map. Full patch notes for the new season of Apex Legends Mobile can be read now over at the official website.

Apex Legends Mobile is available free-to-play now on iOs and Android devices.

