The Last Of Us Part One Remake Didn’t Have Any Crunches in Development

The Last of Us Part One Remake has officially gone gold! Initially, the game was announced during the June summer games fest – of which gold status came one month afterwards.

Today, in a tweet from Naughty Dog’s official Twitter Account, the developer tweeted the great news.

“Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners, @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs!”

The game has been meticulously crafted from the ground up, is what the lead developer said recently in a tweet.

This resonates with a tweet from principal environment artist Anthony Vaccaro, who stated “This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios that I didn’t need to crunch to finish a game. Feels good, really good.”

Vaccaro continued saying: “Especially hitting the same quality bar as TLOU2, more work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

Crunches in the videogame industry are unfortunately quite common. Some employees have spoken out in the past about how bad it has gotten at Naughty Dog. Issues such as minimum wage, working past 9PM to meet deadlines and workplace hazards are some of the issues that have been experienced there.

To have The Last of Us Part One Remake without any crunches is quite an achievement.

Source