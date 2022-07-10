Restitched Reveal Trailer Surfaces, Still No Release Date

Developers at Trixel Creative have finally released a reveal trailer for their upcoming game, Restitched, which looks phenomenal. The 2.5D puzzle-platformer centers around a courageous little stuffed bear named Stuffy, trying to find its place in the world. Players will need to help stuffy fix the world that has become “unstitched” due to the greed of those in control, all while coming into contact with new friends who can help along the way.

The trailer shows off some of the neat features of the game, one of which is a highly detailed level editor. Players can fully customize their gameplay experience by adding obstacles, stamps, props, and more to build their level from the ground up.

Another feature showcased in the trailer is the style editor, which allows players to change their appearance however they see fit. There are several cosmetics for players to choose from, such as mix and match pieces, stampable graphics, and even ready-to-go outfits for players to try on. The amount of Stuffy customization in this game appears limitless, an excellent feature for players to mess around with at their leisure.

While there is still no release date for Restitched, this looks like an excellent game for anyone interested in puzzle platformers. Currently, gamers can add the game to their wishlist on Steam and await the exciting adventures that are to come.

Source: YouTube, TrixelCreative