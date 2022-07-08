The Flash TV Star Candice Patton Won’t Watch Show Due To On-Set Issues

When you look at the world of movies and TV shows, no matter the genre or who is starring in them, you as a viewer likely think of these as the “best jobs in the world. Why? Because when you see them, you wish you could do those jobs, you wish you could “star in a film or movie” or even be behind the camera “Making the magic happen” and think as you watch that “they must have so much fun doing that.” Many times…they do. But other times, like with Candice Patton on The Flash TV show…it can be a nightmare.

Candice Patton plays Iris West in the show, and she’s been there since Day 1. Iris West is of course the love interest/partner/wife to Barry Allen in the comics and so her role was vital in the show. But many were surprised (given the comic book origins) that Patton was cast due to the fact she was African-American. However, in the eyes of TRUE fans, she is great as Iris, and in fact, many want her to be more of a focus on the show.

However, in her podcast series “The Open Up” podcast, Patton revealed that since Day 1, the CW, WB, and everyone else in charge of the show hasn’t helped her (or other African-American stars on CW shows) try and stop the abuse. She even noted on one episode that she had to ASK to be followed by the official channels for The Flash on social media. That’s just wrong.

What’s more, she noted that while on set, there was a clear lack of respect and unequal treatment between her and her non-black co-stars. So much so that she honestly can’t watch the show anymore because she thinks of the mistreatment when she views it.

This isn’t something she should have to deal with, and the irony is that fans have been rallying to her side for a while now and she WILL be in The Flash Season 9…but whether she’s actually happy to be there…is another story entirely.

Source: Open Up Podcast