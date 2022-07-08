Formula Bit Racing DX will Speed onto Consoles on July 8, 2022

There’s a huge variety of different racers out there as it is, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t more space on the track for some new entries. The indie team over at 2Awesome Studio is bringing its retro-inspired racer to the hybrid, titled Formula Bit Racing DX.

Inspired by the top-down arcade racers of yore, the one-man studio created Formula Bit Racing DX features a clean, low-poly aesthetic, along with a variety of track circuits to race and chase opponents on. There are 10 different vehicles to choose from, all of which provide their own behavioral differences.

The devs have released some quick snippets of gameplay ahead of the racer’s release.

While the list of features for Formula Bit Racing DX is pretty nice, its one downside is the lack of online multiplayer. There isn’t even any local multiplayer modes; not even for the Switch version, which is a system that celebrates local multiplayer.

Nevertheless, you’re bound to get some serious mileage out of conquering the game’s included 20 circuits on your own.

The bar of entry for getting into Formula Bit Racing DX isn’t high at all. It’ll only run you a mere $3.99, meaning that you get to enjoy this bite-sized bit of retro racing bits & bytes for cheap.

Formula Bit Racing DX will be speeding its way onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5/PS4 on July 8, 2022.

This indie racer is also available on Steam under the slightly simpler name of Formula Bit Racing. It’s unclear if this is compatible with the Steam Deck, however.

