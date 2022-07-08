Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator will Sizzle to Life on February 3, 2022

One of my least favorite chores to do is cooking. Even so, I’m still fascinated about the dishes that people are able to come up with. Not to mention, who doesn’t like seeing a beautiful plate of deliciously made food? Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator will allow players to try their hand at making virtual culinary works of art of their own.

The new cooking tycoon sim from the team at Cyanide (here’s hoping that isn’t an ingredient in any of the dishes) will allow players to come up with their own menus, purchase different ingredients from different suppliers, outfit their restaurant with custom décor, hire qualified staff, and manage customers’ orders, all in addition to creating new dishes and plating it to perfection.

Just as is the case in real life, the overall goal in Chef Life will be to run your restaurant so well that you acquire awards, which in this case will be submitted by the MICHELIN Guide.

As the gameplay trailer shows off, players will be covering pretty much all aspects of running a steady kitchen; both inside and out.

Even the cooking mechanics appear to pretty in-depth, as dishes must be prepared according to the right recipes, portion sizes must be correct, and the plating must look attractive. Not much room for shortcuts, otherwise you just might be the one getting chopped.

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator will be steaming and sizzling its way onto plates—erm—platforms in a matter of months. This includes PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, and also the Nintendo Switch. It’s set to release on February 3, 2023.

If management sims of all kinds are up your alley, you can also check out Let’s Build a Zoo and APICO; while these re animal sims, they still offer a similar tycoon-style of gameplay as this title.