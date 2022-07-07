Red Dead Online Won’t Get New Major Content Updates

There’s been some recent speculation about what’s happening with Red Dead Online, and whether or not the game’s dwindling player base would ever get any new content. Now, thanks to a new post on the Rockstar website, it looks like there’s definitely going to be a shift in strategy for the future of the wild west-themed multiplayer game.

There’s been plenty of campaigning on Twitter from fans hoping that Rockstar would pump some more resources into Red Dead Online. However, it’s apparently all been in vain, as Rockstar itself has confirmed that with their focus squarely on Grand Theft Auto Online, support for the online counterpart of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be further scaled back.

While Rockstar clearly isn’t ready to give Red Dead Online a full-on funeral just yet, it’s clearly looking to shift resources back into GTA Online, as explained in their blog post.

Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online. Rockstar Games

It’s explained that players will still be able to take part in seasonal special events, story-based cooperative missions and the game’s competitive Showdown modes and Specialist roles. However, the focus going forward will be on building on existing game content, rather than developing or adding anything massively new.

We plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity. Rockstar Games

While this may not be the news that Red Dead Online players were hoping for, at least they now have an answer to whether or not the game will be getting future improvements. RIP.

