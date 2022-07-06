The Division: Resurgence Officially Announced

Ubisoft has officially revealed The Division: Resurgence this afternoon. The new free-to-play mobile game is a spinoff from Tom Clancy’s The Division and is set to launch in full next year. It’s certainly been a busy couple of days for Ubisoft, who only yesterday announced an upcoming gameplay reveal for Skull and Bones, alongside details of a September Ubisoft Forward event.

In terms of The Division: Resurgence, the publisher shared the news earlier this afternoon over on Twitter, confirming earlier speculation that we might be getting an announcement about the mobile shooter title at some point today. The Division: Resurgence is described as being an “AAA experience” that’s specifically designed for mobile and is set in the same New York City game world as its console counterpart.

A new chapter is beginning…

The Division Resurgence, coming to mobile 🔥



Register for the closed alpha now:

📲 https://t.co/O6L9b6J6ju pic.twitter.com/MczwVsafvr — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 6, 2022

The title will take the format of being a third-person shooter RPG, which sounds very similar to the console version of the game, albeit with a brand new storyline. This new narrative is described on the game’s new website as being “for newcomers and veterans, discover a new PVE campaign. Be part of the legendary first wave of SHD agents and get a unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 & 2.”

The mobile game’s open-world setting will be available to players in both solo and co-op modes. Basically, it all looks very similar in style to the original console title, so it will be interesting to see exactly how The Division: Resurgence translates as a mobile game. It will be available on iOS and Android devices when it launches in full in 2023.

Interested players are invited to register for the game’s closed alpha now over at the official website. We’ll be keeping an eye on further news on The Division: Resurgence, which may get a bit of a showcase during the recently announced Ubisoft Forward event this coming September. Until then, we’ll just have to wait for more updates on Ubisoft’s mobile spinoff as they come out.

Source