Stranger Things Creators Confirm Key Deaths and States Of Characters

To say that Stranger Things has taken a tool on its fanbase over the years is a bit of an understatement. Because as fans have come to painfully learn, death is a constant that no one can truly avoid here. There have been major deaths in every single season of Stranger Things, some of which have been total surprises to the fanbase as a whole (for better and for worse). And with Vol.2 of Stranger Things now done, there were so many changes to the characters and status quo that many are wondering if what they truly saw…was what they truly saw…and how it’ll affect Season 5.

Thankfully, we do have two guys who can help clear things up, and that would be the creators/showrunners in the Duffer Brothers. They were on a podcast and confirmed some key deaths and one “half-dead” character. For example, yes, Eddie is dead. Sorry folks, he was a one-and-done character in Season 4, but his epic guitar solo will be remembered forever. Furthermore, Dr. Brenner is 100% dead as well, which honestly shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise given how the military got to him.

The ”half-dead” character is that of Max. Who if you recall was almost overwhelmed by Vecna, but make no mistake being “almost overwhelmed” by her left her in quite a state. As the brothers noted that she is apparently “braindead, blind, and every bone in her body is broken”. So yeah, a lot of people are concerned for Max and what she might have to go through next!

Vecna is another story, we know he’s alive based on what Will Byers says at the end, but he is clearly injured based on the attacks on his mind and his body from all sides. But according to his actor…he’s mad now…and that can’t be good.

