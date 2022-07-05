What Remains of Edith Finch Is Set for Next-Gen Release

The screenshot is taken from What Remains of Edith Finch

Is this the news you’ve been waiting for? A new listing has suggested that What Remains of Edith Finch will be heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The news is a welcome one, and it comes five years after the indie adventure game was originally released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The games’ listing on Gamerating.com

As you can see from the listing (one that was spotted by an eagle-eyed viewer) What Remains of Edith Finch now has a listing on Gamerating.com (the Taiwanese Game Rating website) for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Make of this what you want but this is as good as you’re going to get for now.

An official announcement has not been made (as you would expect to be honest) but the publisher of the game Annapurna Interactive, has it showcase later this month, and who knows, that could be when the official announcement is made instead of all these whispers.

This showcase has promised to consist of quite a few little reveals and announcements, that’s according to Annapurna anyway. The show will be kicking off on July 28 (which will be at 8 pm UK /12 pm PT / 3 pm ET) so be prepared for a lot more instead of just sweet little Edith.

The game focuses on the titular character, a member of the Finch family who has been afflicted by a curse that causes all but one member of each generation to die in an unusual way – with a premise like that, you can only imagine what kind of antics take place. What Remains of Edith Finch was met very positively by fans and critics when it was released, with the story and the presentation being praised – it is a great example of portraying video games as an art form instead of just entertainment.

