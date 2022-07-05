Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Leaked Via PSN

Square-Enix had a video lined up, ready for consumption by fans of the Valkyrie Profile franchise, one dedicated to the upcoming release of the franchise’s newest title, Valkyrie Elysium, but unfortunately, the PlayStation Store has let slip the news a bit too soon. Valkyrie Elysium will be coming to PS5, PS4, and PC on September 29, 2022. Valkyrie Elysium was announced during PlayStation’s March State Of Play showcase with the promise of a late 2022 release, so this new piece of news aligns with the already established news, while PSN rarely has its details input incorrectly.

For those unaware with Valkyrie Elysium, here’s the need-to-know, direct from the Square-Enix:

The latest title in the VALKYRIE series is finally here! This action RPG incorporates the series’ signature Einherjar and combo systems, allowing players to enjoy speedy, three-dimensional combat. The game’s unique art style beautifully depicts a collapsing world as Ragnarok looms, with series veteran Motoi Sakuraba returning to enrich the title with an unforgettable soundtrack. ◆Story

Long ago,

Ragnarok—the End Times—loomed upon the realms.

The All-Father Odin, with the last of his strength, created an emissary of redemption, Valkyrie; her sole task being the salvation of a doomed world. ◆High-Speed Action RPG

Effortlessly soar through the battlefield and perform high-speed actions with the new Soul Chain system. Utilize a wide array of abilities and skills at the Valkyrie’s disposal to unleash devastating combos. ◆Einherjar Summon Einherjar – strong warrior spirits selected by the Valkyrie – to aid you in battle!

Summoning Einherjar imbues the Valkyrie with elemental bonuses, giving players a tactical advantage in battle. ◆Combo & Divine Arts System

The “Arts Gauge” fills as players perform a J19continuous stream of attacks and maintain combos.

Consuming the Arts Gauge enables the Valkyrie to perform powerful, special techniques known as Divine Arts. ◆Upgrade and Customization Features

Upgrade your weapons, skills, and Einherjar/Divine Arts combos to customize your playstyle.

Stay tuned for the new trailer from Valkyrie Elysium later today

