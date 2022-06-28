New Trailer for Switch Version of Sonic Frontiers Is Released

Screenshot is taken from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers

One of the many announcements being made from today’s Nintendo Direct event was a brand-new trailer for the Switch version of Sonic Frontiers. SEGA releases the trailer in the hopes that it gives fans a more visual insight into the highly anticipated game featuring everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog.

You can watch the full Nintendo Direct event below, and the Sonic Frontiers footage kicks in around 15:50.

Full video of the Nintendo Direct event

There have been a lot of talks since the game was announced, with people questioning the open-world structure that the game will be revolved around. However, we now know that along with the open-world structure, the game will also consist of linear levels that are much more akin to previous Sonic titles. These regular levels will be activated when Sonic enters Cyber Space.

The entrances to Cyber Space will be scattered around Starfall Islands – the world where the game takes place – but to activate the entrances you will need to solve different puzzles, and complete challenges where you can earn “Portal Gears”, and with these, you can open the entrances to Cyber Space. When players begin to complete these linear levels, they will then earn “Vault Keys”, and these are very important, so make sure you complete as many as you can.

The trailer showcases these Cyber Space levels in a lot more detail, and some of the environments being shown look very familiar – Green Hill Zone, we see you. As you can see as well, these levels use a mixture of 2D and 3D platforming, a structure that is far more familiar to Sonic enthusiasts.

We also got the opportunity to learn more about the story of this game through the Nintendo Direct event. From what we have been told, it revolves around Sonic, Tails, and Amy as they travel to Starfall Islands in search of the Chaos Emeralds, but as usual, they run into a whole heap of trouble and are sucked into a portal. After becoming separated in different dimensions, Sonic must scour the worlds for his two allies, while retrieving the Chaos Emeralds.

After seeing the trailer, hearing what the narrative will be, and all the details that will be included, this game is looking a lot more promising than first thought. Let’s see what the game brings when it is released towards the end of the year for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

Source