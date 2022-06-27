The Callisto Protocol is one of the most hyped games of the year. The gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest was one of the highlights of the summer showcase. The upcoming game has intrigued fans with its space setting and tenuous connection to the PUBG franchise. The game was originally announced as a single-player narrative game set in the same universe as the PUBG games. However, that has since been walked back by developer Striking Distance Studios, which is strange since Striking Distance Studios was initially founded solely to make narrative driven games in the PUBG universe. So, naturally, there are a lot of questions that fans have about The Callisto Protocol. Questions like, will The Callisto Protocol be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will The Callisto Protocol be on Xbox Game Pass?

Nothing has been announced, and since The Callisto Protocol is the first game from Striking Distance Studios, there’s no precedent to draw from to make a prediction. Furthermore, since Krafton’s PUBG is a free-to-play game, that can’t help us to make a prediction either. It’s possible that Microsoft will make a surprise announcement closer to the release of The Callisto Protocol as it has done with some other titles, but that’s purely speculation. However, since The Callisto Protocol is a multi-platform game from a third-party publisher, it’s always going to be lower down the potential Game Pass totem pole.

So don’t expect The Callisto Protocol to be appearing on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about The Callisto Protocol. There’s a lot of information for Striking Distance Studios to reveal as we get closer to the game’s December release date. Be sure to check back for the latest info, including any potential Game Pass announcements. We’ll have all of the most up-to-date information right here.