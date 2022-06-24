Primal Season 2 Coming To HBO Max Next Month?

If we were to ask you what was “vital” for a good animated series, many of you would likely say three things. 1) a good art style that makes it stand out in the positive way (2D or 3D are both good styles of animation for the record). 2) a story that understands the tone it wants to be (serious, comedic, adventurous, etc.). 3) really good voice acting so we can connect with the characters through what they say as well as how they say it. Many animated series do follow those three, but one series dared to make the last one irrelevant, and that’s why Primal Season 2 is so highly-desired by fans and critics alike.

For those who haven’t seen the first season, Primal is a dark and grim animated series from the mind of Genndy Tartakovsky, the man who created Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, and so much more. It focuses on the unlikely duo of a caveman and a dinosaur named Spear and Fang. Together, they must strive to survive the brutal world of prehistory, and it’s anything but a sure bet.

As teased, this show has no true voice acting. In fact, much of what you “hear” are Spear’s grunts or the “voices” of the primal animals like Fang. We did get one speaking character at the end of Season 1, but it was in a language none could understand, not even Spear and Fang.

Genndy Tartakovsky has noted in the past that Primal Season 2 is going to be even more daring than the first, even stating he threw out completed scripts so he could go much deeper into this concept. The show is very much something to behold, so if you haven’t gotten to see it yet…you really should. Season 1 is up on HBO Max in full right now.

Source: ComicBook.com