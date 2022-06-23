Kevin Feige Says There Are “More Thor Stories to Tell” With Chris Hemsworth

Given the state of certain characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how certain “new blood” characters are coming to “pick up the mantle”, many are thinking that some actors will be “phased out” before too long. One of those characters is believed to be the Chris Hemsworth version of Thor. The actor himself has made notes that the end could be with the upcoming Love and Thunder film, or maybe not.

In an interview, the two talked about it and Kevin Feige said that this new film might not be the end as some have speculated:

“I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot,” Feige revealed. “And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character.”

“Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I’m just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on,” Hemsworth echoed. “But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it becomes too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this doesn’t… I think I’ve…’ I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit.”

And that is fair, because no one wants to be the same role forever, especially if they feel there’s nothing new to do with it. But as Feige notes, there are DECADES worth of Thor lore to talk about, and we don’t know how long Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) will be in the mix as the Mighty Thor.

So while a passing may come, it doesn’t mean it will be soon.

Source: Total Film