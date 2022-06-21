RiffTrax: The Game 1.2 Update Available June 22, 2022 – Patch Notes

From the creators of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and What the Dub? comes a multiplayer party game. In RiffTrax: The Game, use your phone, tablet, laptop, etc. to play. There are thousands of clips from terrible movies to crack jokes about. Plus, you can either use the pre-crafted phrases or create your own.

RiffTrax: The Game was developed and published by Wide Right Interactive. It was released May 5, 2022, but there are already some updates for you coming very soon! You will be able to access the updates tomorrow, June 22, 2022. In the meantime, check out the patch notes for version 1.2 below.

RiffTrax: The Game 1.2 Patch Notes:

Patch sizes

PC: 7.25 GB

Xbox One: 6.5 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 6.9 GB

PlayStation 4: 6.6615 GB

PlayStation 5: 3.7GB

New features

Get ready to join a brand new Mass Race! Available from the weekly reset, on Wednesday.

Show your passion for the Showdown mode with a new setting in the Photo mode

And finally, the Ridge will have new elements, it’s a slam dunk!

Improvements

The challenges’ menu is having a lifting, and the ShackDaddyBandits are now known as Weekly Challenges

The same Weekly Challenges will be available from the start of the game, instead of having to reach 20 stars to unlock them

The Mass Race’s screen will be more dynamic

The Mass Race’s cinematic and the screen at their beginning were also improved

The compass will now show the friends icons

We also improved the behaviour of several sports (grind, walk, paraglide…)

Major issues

Fixed an issue where secondary objectives were not saved once completed, when logging out

Addressed LOD issues with several bikes

Corrected a camera issue when quitting a stunt on starting point

Addressed the boost tapping

Fixed the error Plateau – 5 BattlEye Bad Service Version

Corrected an issue where removing the gear would prevent players from falling into ragdoll

Minor issues

Fixing the camera when the player is riding

Correcting a few French localizations

Teaching the characters to dress correctly, so their outfits won’t clip

Adjusting the backpack “Ready to launch”, to prevent it from flickering

Corrected a few landing ramp issues in the Sentinel Path

The Cube TW015 HPC is back from the shop, fixing its suspensions

Fixed an issue with the panel not visible in Showdown Gear

Fixed the Mountain View cursor overlapping the reward cards showcase

Corrected some text overlapping with different bike actions

Fixed various crashes

Preventing a pop-up appearing every time the Redeem code is pressed in the Shop menu

Corrected the MVP effect being sometimes not visible for some players

Fixed the Clan Tags being shortened to 3 characters on consoles

Fixed the group avatars disappearing in the main menu

Corrected issues with the grouping options

Several fixes for the Session Marker feature

Fixed an issue where the Snowmobile tricks were causing the PS5 to vibrate while being in the air

The title “Here for Cholocate” will be now spelt correctly

Some descriptions for the trophies have been updated

Corrected some stats in Ubisoft Connect where they were using incorrect naming

Addressed a placeholder located close to the sky limit in the Yosemite region

Known issue

We noticed the Weekly Challenges were reset. The team is aware and investigating. We’re also looking in a compensation for the impacted players.

Source