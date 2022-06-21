RiffTrax: The Game 1.2 Update Available June 22, 2022 – Patch Notes

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
From the creators of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and What the Dub? comes a multiplayer party game. In RiffTrax: The Game, use your phone, tablet, laptop, etc. to play. There are thousands of clips from terrible movies to crack jokes about. Plus, you can either use the pre-crafted phrases or create your own.
RiffTrax: The Game was developed and published by Wide Right Interactive. It was released May 5, 2022, but there are already some updates for you coming very soon! You will be able to access the updates tomorrow, June 22, 2022. In the meantime, check out the patch notes for version 1.2 below.
RiffTrax: The Game 1.2 Patch Notes:
Patch sizes
PC: 7.25 GB
Xbox One: 6.5 GB
Xbox Series X | S: 6.9 GB
PlayStation 4: 6.6615 GB
PlayStation 5: 3.7GB
New features
- Get ready to join a brand new Mass Race! Available from the weekly reset, on Wednesday.
- Show your passion for the Showdown mode with a new setting in the Photo mode
- And finally, the Ridge will have new elements, it’s a slam dunk!
Improvements
- The challenges’ menu is having a lifting, and the ShackDaddyBandits are now known as Weekly Challenges
- The same Weekly Challenges will be available from the start of the game, instead of having to reach 20 stars to unlock them
- The Mass Race’s screen will be more dynamic
- The Mass Race’s cinematic and the screen at their beginning were also improved
- The compass will now show the friends icons
- We also improved the behaviour of several sports (grind, walk, paraglide…)
Major issues
- Fixed an issue where secondary objectives were not saved once completed, when logging out
- Addressed LOD issues with several bikes
- Corrected a camera issue when quitting a stunt on starting point
- Addressed the boost tapping
- Fixed the error Plateau – 5 BattlEye Bad Service Version
- Corrected an issue where removing the gear would prevent players from falling into ragdoll
Minor issues
- Fixing the camera when the player is riding
- Correcting a few French localizations
- Teaching the characters to dress correctly, so their outfits won’t clip
- Adjusting the backpack “Ready to launch”, to prevent it from flickering
- Corrected a few landing ramp issues in the Sentinel Path
- The Cube TW015 HPC is back from the shop, fixing its suspensions
- Fixed an issue with the panel not visible in Showdown Gear
- Fixed the Mountain View cursor overlapping the reward cards showcase
- Corrected some text overlapping with different bike actions
- Fixed various crashes
- Preventing a pop-up appearing every time the Redeem code is pressed in the Shop menu
- Corrected the MVP effect being sometimes not visible for some players
- Fixed the Clan Tags being shortened to 3 characters on consoles
- Fixed the group avatars disappearing in the main menu
- Corrected issues with the grouping options
- Several fixes for the Session Marker feature
- Fixed an issue where the Snowmobile tricks were causing the PS5 to vibrate while being in the air
- The title “Here for Cholocate” will be now spelt correctly
- Some descriptions for the trophies have been updated
- Corrected some stats in Ubisoft Connect where they were using incorrect naming
- Addressed a placeholder located close to the sky limit in the Yosemite region
Known issue
- We noticed the Weekly Challenges were reset. The team is aware and investigating. We’re also looking in a compensation for the impacted players.