Star Of Moon Knight Talks Key Scene Deleted From Season Finale

There are various things that go into filming a movie or TV show that often times gets ignored because you “don’t realize it”, and one of those things is that when you film, you often film “too much content” and thus have to decide what to edit in order to make the film shorter (sometimes by a lot) or at the very least, more concise, and TV shows often do this to make their “runtimes”, and that goes even for Disney+ series like Moon Knight.

According to star Oscar Isaac, in the season finale, there was a scene that arguably would’ve added a lot of depth and context to a final battle that was going on at the time:

“And in some ways, we tried to push it more,” Isaac explained. “There was a great scene at the end of [Episode] 6 that just didn’t quite fit in the rhythm of it and that was one scene that, for me, would have tied in mother and Ammit a little closer, because that’s also why I came up with this “Later’s gators” thing because then she says, ‘After a while, crocodile.’ And so for me, that’s like… she said, ‘Crocodile.’ She was the crocodile goddess that’s saying, ‘I wish I could pre-judge you because you would never have… this never would have happened.’ So for me, it was really important even if the audience doesn’t get it literally, that there’s some even subtextual emotional connection to everything that’s happening.”

Given what this one scene could’ve “revealed”, you have to wonder what else could’ve been revealed by some of the other deleted scenes. We’ll likely never know unless they include them somewhere.

As Moon Knight as a whole, we don’t know if it’s going to get a second season, but if they do, hopefully they’ll get to include more scenes than they cut out.

Source: Gold Derby