Gigantamax Urshifu Max Raid Event Arrives In Sword and Shield

The Pokemon Company has kicked off another max raid event for Pokemon Sword and Shield, this time for Urshifu, a legendary Pokemon that appeared in the Isle of Armor expansion. Both of Urshifu’s fighting styles, Single-Strike Style and Rapid-Strike Style, will be featured in the event, however, you won’t be able to catch them in these max raids.

Instead, players will be compensated with some valuable items, such as apricots, the Choice Band, Max Mushrooms, Max Honey, and more. Urshifu will be included as a 5 Star Raid Boss for the next few days, so you will need to locate some Max Raid dens scattered across the region’s many landscapes. The event will be available until June 19, 2022 at 23:59 UTC. Additionally, it has been revealed that Urshifu won’t be appearing in its shiny form, which makes sense considering its status as a legendary creature.

Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company revealed more information on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles. The internet lost its mind over two of the new creatures, Lechonk and Smoliv. The box-art legendary Pokemon were also revealed, Koraidon and Miraidon, with the former being exclusive to Scarlet while the latter will be obtainable in Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

Furthermore, Pokemon fans can also look forward to the Pokemon World Championships 2022, where the top players from across the world in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, Pokenn Tournament DX, the Pokemon TCG, and Pokemon Unite will fight for glory. This year’s event will be taking place in London at the Excel Center from August 17-19, and spectator passes will be available in the coming weeks.

