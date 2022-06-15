Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, what is different in The Last of Us Part 1?

What is different in The Last of Us Part 1?

First of all, The Last of Us Part 1 is a faithful remake of the original game. So it has the same story, characters, and levels that everyone loved about the PS3 blockbuster. Naughty Dog is even using the original motion capture performances for each character in the remake.

That doesn’t mean the game is going to look the same, though, far from it. Naughty Dog is utilizing its latest PS5 engine to make The Last of Us Part 1. So although the performances will be the original ones, the game looks substantially better, and some characters even look different from the original. Naughty Dog says they look closer to the studio’s original vision.

In addition, there will be much-improved lighting, performance, modern gameplay controls, DualSense features, and other behind-the-scenes enhancements that will make this the most technically great version of The Last of Us.