Jensen Ackles Revealed How He Felt About His Superhero Suit in The Boys After Seeing It For The First Time

Our beloved Jensen Ackles who played Dean Winchester for 15 years on Supernatural, is now playing a rather dark role on The Boys as Soldier Boy on Amazon’s Prime Video. Being a superhero on TV is a huge deal, and the costume you end up wearing is even a bigger deal. When Jensen Ackles got his first look at the suit he’d be wearing in Season 3, there was an issue that would change his daily routine in order to make this all work.

The superhero actor did a interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers where he discussed things like The Boys, Supernatural – of course – and also the spin-off prequel he has been working on called The Winchesters. While he said the Soldier Boy costume was great in terms of comfort, he just felt something was missing that a lot of superheroes have: muscles.

I got the nice one. I could still move around. There was no leotard, no rubber, no suit that you had to peel off at the end of the day. That being said, while we were fitting it – these things are a work of art and they take quite a bit of time to put together – the super suit costume designer, L.J., she was starting to put the stuff together. I was like, ‘are you going to give me some muscles?’ Like I see these suits, and they’re clearly outlined with added muscles. She just lightly tapped me on the shoulder and she goes, ‘you’re gonna bring me some muscles in April.’

It was revealed by Ackles that this conversation about his muscles happened six months before he was meant to fill the role of Soldier Boy, which gave him a good amount of time to get some muscles. Fans of Jensen Ackles were able to see his growth as he continued to appear at Supernatural conventions and also posting on his instagram. So from the sounds of it, the only issue Jensen Ackles had with the overall costume was bulking up a bit, which clearly wasn’t too much of a problem for him.

You can now watch Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on The Boys Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video today!

