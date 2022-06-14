Next-Gen Upgrades for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Announced

Survival horror fans will be delighted to hear that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard have come to next generations today with both graphic and performance upgrades.

Check out the new announcement trailer down below:

The news comes from Cacpom’s Showcase 2022, where the developer has announced a slew of exciting news about the beloved Resident Evil franchise, including the news that three of these titles have indeed launched on next-generation consoles with upgraded visuals and performance modes. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will receive a free upgrade for previous owners that boosts higher frame rates, 4K fidelity, and ray tracing support. The trailer showcases these precise upgrades, sporting an upgraded look at the game in a quick, but to-the-point trailer.

In the launch trailer, fans will be met with familiar locations and moments from the game, this time around in an all-new look showcasing the power of the next-generation consoles. The best part of it all is that the next-gen upgrade is out today, and will be available at no additional cost.

This news comes in the nick of time, as those excited for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake, will have loads of time to revisit their favorite entries in the series leading up to the exciting release date. However, the exciting news didn’t end here. Capcom has also released a new look at Resident Evil 4 Remake’s gameplay, where a new trailer shows the original title’s new but familiar locations in a whole new interpretation. Developers Capcom has also detailed a brand new look at Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’s DLC starring none other than Rose Winters will be launching this October.

Capcom has certainly made their showcase quite special for Resident Evil fans, as tons of exciting news about the beloved franchise has been revealed.

