Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Retro Side-Scroller Flashback 2 Gets A New Teaser Trailer

French developers Microids have released a new gameplay trailer for Flashback 2.

Flashback 2, the sequel to the 1992 side-scroller shooter Flashback, has just got a new teaser trailer! Released during the Summer Game Fest event, the teaser shows some gameplay to the upcoming game – and from the looks of it, it reminds us a little bit of The Last Night.

We’re not surprised–both games come from French developers. (Flashback from Microids and The Last Night from Tim Soret.)

Here’s the official announcement for Flashback 2:

Paul Cuisset and Microids are delighted to announce the development of Flashback 2 has started on PC and consoles! Developed by a team under the supervision of Paul Cuisset, Flashback 2 will be an action platformer starring once again Conrad B. Hart.

Released almost 3 decades ago, Flashback was ahead of its time offering an innovative gameplay with breathtaking character animations. Unrivaled pioneer in 1992, the game also reached a legendary status thanks to its rich and engaging story.

Publishing a sequel to Flashback is a real honor for Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids: “We are super excited to offer the fans a sequel to this masterpiece of the French video game history. At Microids, we thrive for delivering projects highlighting the craft of talented individuals. Paul Cuisset is a French hall of famer known internationally. We are proud to work hand in hand with him and his team on this project.”.

“Developing a sequel to Flashback is an idea I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, a character created almost 30 years ago. With Microids, we are really aiming to please the fans of the original title while being appealing to any players with a weak spot for futuristic games“ adds Paul Cuisset.

The game is set to release this year for PC and consoles. Stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest infomation.

Story developing…

Share this article:

LinkedIn0