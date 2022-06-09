Retro Side-Scroller Flashback 2 Gets A New Teaser Trailer

Flashback 2, the sequel to the 1992 side-scroller shooter Flashback, has just got a new teaser trailer! Released during the Summer Game Fest event, the teaser shows some gameplay to the upcoming game – and from the looks of it, it reminds us a little bit of The Last Night.

We’re not surprised–both games come from French developers. (Flashback from Microids and The Last Night from Tim Soret.)

Here’s the official announcement for Flashback 2:

Paul Cuisset and Microids are delighted to announce the development of Flashback 2 has started on PC and consoles! Developed by a team under the supervision of Paul Cuisset, Flashback 2 will be an action platformer starring once again Conrad B. Hart. Released almost 3 decades ago, Flashback was ahead of its time offering an innovative gameplay with breathtaking character animations. Unrivaled pioneer in 1992, the game also reached a legendary status thanks to its rich and engaging story.

Publishing a sequel to Flashback is a real honor for Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids: “We are super excited to offer the fans a sequel to this masterpiece of the French video game history. At Microids, we thrive for delivering projects highlighting the craft of talented individuals. Paul Cuisset is a French hall of famer known internationally. We are proud to work hand in hand with him and his team on this project.”.

“Developing a sequel to Flashback is an idea I’ve had for a very long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, a character created almost 30 years ago. With Microids, we are really aiming to please the fans of the original title while being appealing to any players with a weak spot for futuristic games“ adds Paul Cuisset.

The game is set to release this year for PC and consoles. Stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest infomation.

Story developing…