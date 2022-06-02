Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Full Reveal Set for Next Week, “Ultimate Team” Teaser Released

Activision has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Modern Warfare series is debatably the best one in the franchise and to see it return is a joy for fans of the series.

The new ultimate team teaser trailer showcases the visual enhancements developer Infinity Ward made for the sequel. The trailer is a minute long and viewers get a look at some of the iconic characters from the Modern Warfare series such as Soap, Gaz, and Captain Price. Activision’s full reveal of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is set to debut next week on June 8th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Check out the Ultimate Team trailer down below:

Earlier this year a gaming industry insider reported that Activision is planning to remaster older Call of Duty titles to repurpose them for the new generation consoles as well as fill the void between the new releases of the Premium Call of Duty games. We will have to wait and see if Activision actually goes through with remastering old Call of Duty titles for the modern generation. The full article goes more into detail about Activision’s plans for the Call of Duty franchise, check it out right here!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s full reveal is set for next week on June 8th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news coming out from the reveal! Are you excited about the return of Modern Warfare 2? Let us know in the comments below!

