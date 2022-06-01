AEW Fight Forever Gets Update From Company President

AEW just came off a big weekend for the company. They celebrated their 3rd year of life via their annual PPV known as Double or Nothing. It had major events happen, including the arrival of new wrestlers like Athena, Rush, and the crowning of a new world champion via CM Punk. But for many, the cap on this new year of AEW is going to be the arrival of their first ever video game: AEW Fight Forever.

We’ve been getting teases of this game for quite some time, and now, we’ve heard from Tony Khan (president and CEO of AEW) about when the game may or may not come out:

“I’m not gonna put an exact date on it. But we’ve put a lot of time and effort into the development of this game. It’s gonna be great,” Khan said. “A lot of the great stars of AEW are in it, and a number of people who’ve come in, even in the past year, will be featured in that game, and a lot of big stars have come in in the past year, and we’ve added some stars along the way that I think are really important to get in the game for everybody.

He went on:

“So we’ll have a great roster when we launch, and then we’ll still be able to add people through DLC as we go, but making sure we get the best possible roster when we start. We’ve signed so many wrestlers in the last year, especially in the recent months. We may not be able to get every single person in, but people that have signed pretty recently, we’re still trying to get some of the biggest names in because we think that’s the best chance for the launch of the game is to have some of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling in the game, and we already had a lot of them, and we’re adding more.”

Source: WrestleZone