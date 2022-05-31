Media Molecule’s Dreamscom Returns Until June 12th, New Changes Made to the Virtual Convention

Tom Dent, community manager at Media Molecule took to the PlayStation Blog to announce the return of Dreamscom! This virtual event is hosted in the Dreams game, where the developers have created a convention-like setting for players to roam around, check out new features, and listen in on live talks.

The developers have listened to the fans’ feedback from last year’s show and have made some adjustments. The biggest change comes in the form of the booths. This time around showgoers can adjust their booth sizes in different templates giving the creator more space to showcase their stuff. If you have the Dreams game and wish to attend the show, you will be greeted with a ton of creators who are on full display ranging from music streamers, filmmakers, and of course video game developers. Dreams allow players to really bring their vision to life and it’s something we have never seen before in a video game title before.

DreamsCom ‘22opens its doors this summer, and as I type this the team are hard at work designing this year’s show. Of course, an incredibly important part of DreamsCom is the community booths and showcases. So today, we’re excited to kick-start the creation phase for anyone and everyone to get involved in. We’ll go into a bit more detail of what’s different this year, but if you can’t wait to dive in, head to our website to get started.

This year you can choose from:

Booth – The more general DreamsCom booth from previous years.

– The more general DreamsCom booth from previous years. Stand – A smaller template for creators, perfect for smaller teasers or for filmmakers and streamers to promote their work.

– A smaller template for creators, perfect for smaller teasers or for filmmakers and streamers to promote their work. Listening Booth – A dedicated audio booth, giving the music makers of Dreams a chance to showcase their latest track.

Dreams is a very creative game and it gives the tools to the players to create what they want. They have the opportunity to actually become a game developer as the tools are super immersive and have a ton of range. We have seen some awesome creations come out of the game and one of the ones that stuck out the most was the recreation of Halo! Check out the amazing work for recreating Halo in Dreams right here!

Dreamscom 22 is currently happening right now and will run until June 12th. Are you planning on going to the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Source