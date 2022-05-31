Microsoft Adds 6 New Titles to Xbox Game Pass in the Month of June

UpdatesMicrosoft Adds 6 New Titles to Xbox Game Pass in the Month of June May 31, 2022 Nick BiazzoSummer is right around the corner, which means more time for gaming! Microsoft has taken to their blog to reveal that a new batch of titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the month of June. Check out which titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Coming Soon:For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC) – June 2Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 7Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – June 7Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] – June 7Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) [email protected] – June 7Available on day one with Game Pass:Announced on the official blog, Microsoft has revealed that a new batch of titles will be debuting on the service in the month of June. Headlined by Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, a total of six new titles will be added to the service. In addition to these titles, Microsoft has detailed that a number of games will be leaving the service in the month of June. Check out below which titles will be leaving the service in the coming weeks. The news of Assassins Creed Origins joining the service comes in perfect timing as Ubisoft has revealed today that the 2017 entry will be receiving a PS5/Series X upgrade of 60 fps. Leaving June 15:Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC)Greedfall (Cloud, Console, and PC)Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC) Xbox Game Pass is a monthly paid service in which users instantly have access to a catalog of video games. Microsoft releases exclusive titles on service day one of launch, which has been a huge seller in recent releases. Over the years, Microsoft has been continuously adding a number of titles to the service and with games being added in the month of June, it seems like a no better time to join in on the excitement. What are your thoughts on these titles being added to Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing. Source Share this article: Facebook0Tweet0LinkedIn0