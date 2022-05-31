Star Wars Stands Up For Actress Moses Ingram After Racist Comments Arrive

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Look, we know that this website is one where we love to have fun and talk about all sorts of great topics from video games to anime and movies and so on. But sometimes, you need to talk about the really hard topics, and that’s what we’re doing right now. Because when it comes to the Star Wars universe, we should be very happy with everything that is going on with it. Especially after the widely praised announcements at Star Wars Celebration. But instead, a certain “group of fans” are stating that Moses Ingram, who plays the Inquisitor Reva in the Obi-Wan series…shouldn’t be there.

More specifically, many of these “fans” are citing that she’s the “worst part of the show”. Now, if they were talking about this strictly from a character perspective? That’d be one thing. But instead, MANY are putting her race as the “reason” for why she is so bad. Even though as TRUE fans have noted, she’s an Emmy nominated actress via The Queen’s Gambit, worked in an Oscar-nominated film across from Denzel Washington, and more.

This eventually got to the boiling point where not only were true fans defending her, but the actual Star Wars Twitter handle defended her via the statement you see above.

The saddest part though is that this is all too familiar territory in the Star Wars universe. In the sequel films, two stars of theirs in John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were treated horrible not because of their acting, but because of their race. Tran got the worst of it and even left social media due to the harassment that she received.

Moses Ingram, nor the others, nor anyone else, deserves this kind of troll racist hate. And so if you see this online, call it out, don’t just let it stand. It’s not right, and it shouldn’t be tolerated.

Source: Twitter