New Dinosaur MMO Path Of Titans Launching Closed Beta This Summer

In news that should excite fans of games like Ark: Survival Evolved and Jurassic World: Evolution 2, a brand new dinosaur-themed MMO is set to launch this summer. Path of Titans is an upcoming dinosaur MMO adventure game that allows players to basically become dinosaurs and experience life as one of earth’s prehistoric predators. Or you could just chill as a veggie-eating brontosaurus, you know, whatever you prefer.

Players will be able to choose from over 30 different dinosaur species in this MMO experience where there’ll be a range of events, quests and opportunities to experiment with modding, a concept that seems central to Path of Titans’ customisation-focused playstyle. Matthew Cassells, the co-founder of Alderon Games, shared this view in a statement ahead of the game’s Closed Beta announcement.

Customization is the most important element of Path of Titans. We want players to feel like they’re part of a vast sandbox where they can create a completely unique creature, from species to skins, colours, markings and personality. We are also building an extensive modding system so players can take an active role in shaping the future of the world. Matthew Cassells, Co-Founder, Alderon Games

To get a first look at this prehistoric adventure, check out the latest gameplay trailer, which reveals a brand new dinosaur in the form of the Amargasurus.

Path of Titans is in active development by Australian developers Alderon Games, who are planning to launch a Closed Beta this summer, although no specific date has been provided as yet. The Beta will support cross-platform play on PC, mobile, consoles, Mac and Linux, with the team currently “investigating console support” and planning to provide further updates on this as soon as possible. For now, though, players can find out more about how to opt-in to the Beta and test out some of the game’s features on the Path of Titans website and Discord.

Path of Titans won’t be available on Steam. Instead, players will need to download a separate launcher to play the game from the Alderon Games website in order to play the game. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further details on a launch date as development continues.

Source – PR