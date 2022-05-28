Steam Next Fest 2022 Taking Place This June

Steam have announced that they will be hosting their Next Fest 2022 (previously known as Summer Game Festival) event on June 13, 2022 running through until June 20, 2022.

This event is said to be a celebration of upcoming games set across 7 days with hundreds of demos, and plenty of livestreams for players to watch.

Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam.

HOW TO NEXT FEST



Play Demos: Hover over any game and you’ll immediately find a button to install the playable demo. Try one! Or try a dozen.



Watch Livestreams: At the top of the festival page, you’ll find a schedule of livestreams. In most cases, it is the dev teams themselves playing their game and answering your questions. Click on the chat icon immediately below the livestream to open the chat window and join the conversation.



Wishlist Your Favorites: Find a game you want to hear about when it launches? Hover over any game and click the star icon in the upper-right corner to add it to your wishlist. You’ll get a spiffy email notification when that game releases.

This seems like it will be a great chance for fans to get an insight into what will be coming soon on the Steam store. Not only that, but will also be able to test out the games too.

In previous Steam Next Fest events games such as Peglin, What Lies in the Multiverse and Explory Story have all been a part of the festivites. We can’t wait to see what will come during this years.

