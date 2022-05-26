What’s The Story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to be the latest installment in what fans know as the Xeno franchise of games. These titles are all Japanese RPGs that have managed to find themselves to be among the most popular in the genre. Players take on the role of a protagonist who is destined to save the world or resolve some kind of worldly matter using the power of weaponry and the people in their lives. These games have a history that dates back all the way to the original PlayStation over several different games.

But, what exactly is going on in the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Where Does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Take Place?

Set after the events of the first and second installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place in the world of Aionios. Here live the mechanically proficient nation of Keves and the ether-oriented nation of Agnus are at war with one another. Among all the chaos are a third party of people known as “off-seers”: soldiers who play special flutes to mourn the passing of the dead. While this game reflects the respective futures of what happens in previous titles of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, this is all we know for now.

Like everyone else, we’re excited about this revelation and can’t wait to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this coming summer on the Nintendo Switch.