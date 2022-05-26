New Obi-Wan Kenobi Featurette Shows Timeline Of The Jedi Master

"Obi-Wan. Now that’s a name I've not heard in a long time." Start streaming #ObiWanKenobi this Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/df5JjViW9D — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 26, 2022

There’s a reason why certain characters resonate with people throughout media. Some might be remembered for their looks, or the actors who play them. Others might be remembered for how good the character was regardless of their moral center. And some are ones that you honestly wish you knew in real life. For Star Wars, one of its long-time fan-favorite characters was that of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The wise Jedi Master who trained Luke and Anakin Skywalker, and did his best to try and keep the peace, even when it fell apart all around him due to no fault of his own.

His story is not fully told as of yet, (“no one’s ever really gone”), as the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is set to arrive TOMORROW on Disney+ with its first two episodes. And to help celebrate the “journey” to this point in his life, they released a special featurette showing some of the key moments of his life.

We see him when he first meets Luke Skywalker and notes how he “hasn’t heard that name in a long time…”, and then we flash back to the prequel trilogy, where he fights alongside Qui-Gon Jinn, trains Anakin, fights Dooku, as well as the fall of the Empire and the key battle between him and the newly “born” Darth Vader.

All of which leads to his promise of watching over Luke until the time is right. As well as teases of what’s to come in the limited series.

All in all, it’s a wonderful reminder that this character has a deep history across the two actors that played him (Alec McGuinness and Ewan McGregor), and it’s going to be interesting to see how it unfolds in the upcoming six episodes, and possibly a second season if fans and Ewan get their way.

Source: Twitter