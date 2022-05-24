PS3 Games Won’t Support DLC on PS Plus Premium

There are a whole host of PS3 games that will be entering the PS Plus Premium line-up when it gets a revamp, but Sony has confirmed that no DLC will be supported for these PS3 games or any of the streaming titles. This was talked about a while back but there was still some wishful thinking floating around, however, these rumors have finally been squashed now.

It was on Monday that Sony confirmed that any of the streaming titles will not support DLC. There are some PlayStation 4 titles that can be streamed or downloaded that will still have their DLC supported, but these PS3 games can only be streamed, as it stands.

No doubt this will upset some fans because a lot of PS3 games had some wonderful DLC that really did enhance the original versions tenfold. But Sony has spoken, and that is final. Things could change but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

Anyway, here is a list of the PS3 titles that have been confirmed to appear on the new and improved service:

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Crash Commando

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Demon’s Souls

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

echochrome

F.E.A.R.

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

ICO

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

Lost Planet 2

Loco Roco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Puppeteer

Rain

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

As you will well be aware, several of the games on this list do have DLC but they obviously won’t be accessible, which seems odd, but there we have it anyway. There are still some classic PS3 games on this list though, so make sure you get over to the service when it drops sometime in mid-June.

Source