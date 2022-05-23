Geoff Keighley Expects Fewer Game Showcases This Summer

Geoff Keighley is setting expectations before the summer of game announcements begins. E3 2021 saw more unique game showcases than fans and gaming outlets were used to. Not all of them were met with a warm reception, and it seems like the overabundance of digital game showcases may not be as big of an issue this year.

Video Game presenter and Journalist Geoff Keighley has said that people should expect there to be fewer digital showcases this summer. Instead, many third-party studios will be choosing to show off new announcements in other events, like Keighley’s own Summer Game Fest, or the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Keighley hosted a Twitter Space audio session over the weekend, which was transcribed by VGC. In it, he said that audiences should expect fewer presentations this year. The host of The Game Awards said, “There were a lot of shows last year where everyone was disappointed when they weren’t really press conferences, right?” He continued by saying that third-party studios have learned that there needs to be at least 30 minutes of content to make up a worthy showcase.

The prominent industry figure always seems to have knowledge of what game developers are working on due to his work with Summer Games Fest, and The Game Awards. During the Twitter Space, he mentioned that he has “a pretty good sense of what’s coming in the next month, and I think people will be hyped about games in general.”

Summer Game Fest will be a cross-industry showcase and one of the major gaming events this summer. The event will take place on Thursday, June 9th at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST.

There could be more digital showcases to be revealed between now and June. As of right now, we know that June will also be home to showcases from the PC Gaming Show and Microsoft. The Future Games Showcase will be happening on Saturday, June 11th, while the PC Gaming Show and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will happen on Sunday, June 12th.

Source